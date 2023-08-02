Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Arab Muaythai Federation announced the organization of the Arab Muaythai Youth Championship in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, from 21 to 27 August, with the participation of 200 male and female players representing 15 Arab countries.

The tournament is held within the framework of the plans of the Arab Muay Thai Federation and its keenness to continue its programs and competitions aimed at developing the game’s progress and supporting the national federations, as well as paying attention to the base of the age stages and providing them with activities and tournaments that contribute to providing important experiences for promising talents and their direct role in raising the level of expertise and benefiting from participation in tournaments and improving levels, the Arab Federation also attaches great importance to harnessing all the supportive capabilities to supply the Arab national teams with talents and heroes and to work on preparing them according to ambitious programs to participate in major continental and international forums and events.

The youth teams of 15 countries are participating in the tournament: Libya, UAE, Syria, Morocco, Iraq, Palestine, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen, Lebanon, Kuwait, Mauritania, Algeria, and Tunisia. 3 categories, where the first category includes (youth) from the age of 16-17 years and includes the weights of the players 51 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63.5 kg, 67 kg, 71 kg, in addition to the weights of the players 54 kg, 60 kg.

The second category includes (juniors) from the age of (14-15 years), and the list of weights for players includes 40 kg, 45 kg, 48 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 63.5 kg, in addition to the participation of female players in the weight of 45 kg and 51 kg), while the list includes The weights of the third category for cubs from the age of (12-13 years): 36 kg, 40 kg, 44 kg, 48 kg.

For his part, Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muaythai Federation and President of the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation, said: “We are pleased to announce the organization of the Arab Muaythai Youth Championship in the sisterly Republic of Libya in cooperation with the Libyan Muaythai Federation, extending our thanks and appreciation to them and their role in hosting this event. What is important is their organizational efforts in order to produce the championship in a prestigious way.

He added, “The UAE is keen, through its sponsorship and support for the Arab Muaythai Federation, to achieve the aspirations and aspirations of Arab youth and to promote the successes of Muaythai athletes at the regional, continental and international levels.

And he continued: «We are proud in the Arab Union family of the new youth sports gathering, which is part of our continuous plans and endeavors aimed at presenting important programs, initiatives and competitions for national federations in order to enhance the successes of the Muay Thai sport base at the Arab level and support its progress with important experiences in preparation for the participation of Arab teams in the World Youth Muay Championship. which will be held in Turkey next September ».

And he continued: “We attach great importance to providing all capabilities and capabilities to support the aspirations of Arab youth in the sport of Muay Thai, praising the large participation of Arab teams in the tournament, which represents an important stage in their preparations for the World Championship and its role in standing on all levels and readiness of the players, based on our keenness to support and meet All requirements and harnessing all capabilities to achieve distinguished Arab participation in continental and international tournaments ».

He also stressed that the event represents one of the fruits of the continuous planning of the family of the Arab Muay Thai Federation to develop the base of the game and provide all activities and tournaments that contribute to increasing the experiences of competition and friction and raising the levels of challenge in a way that supports the renaissance and development of Muay Thai at the Arab level and ensures the superiority of the participation of Arab champions and athletes in global continental forums.

The President of the Arab Muaythai Federation concluded by saying: “We wish the brothers in Libya success in hosting the Arab Youth Muaythai Championship, calling on the participants to present the highest levels, achieve civilized competition, and enrich the championship with distinguished fights that return to the gains of the Arab teams.”