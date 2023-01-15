In Talmitha, east of Benghazi, the rescue service and the Safety Authority mobilized all its units, which spent the night hours evacuating a number of families trapped in water in homes and some health facilities, while the Libyan army pushed its units to assist in rescue efforts, especially in the old clinic neighborhood, where distress calls came from families. And invitations to state institutions, civil society, and even SUV owners to participate in the efforts.

Soil erosion in Talmitha

The water accumulated as a small lake at the entrance to the old Talmitha, where soil and rocks eroded in the city’s unpaved roads, which lack a network for rainwater drainage, and the city’s ground reservoir for collecting this water “has reached sea level,” according to local official Hamid. Ibrahim.

Ibrahim explained, “It is not possible to expand the ground reservoir in Talmitha, because that would make sea water rush into it automatically, while quick rescue efforts prevented the disaster.”

The areas of Al-Baydan, east of Ajdabiya, south of Jabal Al-Akhdar, and west of Tobruk were also affected by that wave, as well as in Brega, where it rained heavily, and in Jardinah, southwest of Benghazi, water rushed into the valleys, amid expectations that the wave’s impact on Benghazi will continue until the evening.

Good proportions of rain

The National Center of Meteorology said that it rained well on the Green Mountain, where the temperature there reached 11 degrees Celsius, with thunderclouds spreading and hail pellets falling, and the winds were west to northwest, active in speed, while the temperatures in the rest of the eastern regions ranged between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius.

As a result of the bad weather, the Education Authority in Ajdabiya decided to stop classes in the evening only, in order to preserve the safety and health of students. The rain also prevented students from reaching their schools in other regions.

The depression will affect Egypt

After the impact of the depression on the entire regions of northeastern Libya, he moved to Egypt, where all the factors for precipitation are available from “cooling, humidity, water vapor and tropical clouds,” as revealed by the specialist in weather and climate sciences, Ahmed Khalil.

The impact will begin in the far western regions of the country towards Sallum, and its desert hinterland until Siwa Oasis, up to the regions west of Alexandria, where heavy rain is expected, accompanied by heavy hail, with the depression moving east to include new areas, according to what the cloud movement sensor data shows, according to Khalil. .