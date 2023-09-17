Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The National Center for Disease Control in Libya declared a state of health emergency for one year in all the eastern regions that were struck by the hurricane and floods last week.

The director of the center affiliated with the National Unity Government, Haider Al-Sayeh, indicated in a statement yesterday that the number of cases of drinking water poisoning in Derna had risen to 150 cases as a result of drinking water mixing with sewage.

He warned that “drinking water in Derna is not suitable for consumption, and we must rely on other sources.”

He said, “The Center decided to declare a state of emergency for a full year in the areas affected by torrents and floods in the east of the country,” indicating that the measure comes in anticipation of preventing the spread of any disease.

Yesterday, Al-Sayeh said in a statement: “We monitored 55 cases of poisoning with water unfit for consumption and drinking in Derna, all of them children.”

The Water and Sanitation Company in the Green Mountain District Administration warned the areas affected by the floods not to drink well water, and to use it for washing only if necessary.

Yesterday, the World Health Organization revealed that more than 9,000 people in the city of Derna are still missing.

The organization said, in a statement, that it “sent 29 tons of medical supplies to cover the needs of approximately 250,000 people in Libya,” noting that the health supplies arrived in the city of Benghazi.

The World Health Organization confirmed that the health aid came as an emergency and intensive response to the unprecedented floods that occurred in the eastern regions of Libya in the wake of Storm “Daniel.”

The supplies include essential medicines, trauma supplies, emergency surgeries, and medical equipment, as well as body bags for the safe and dignified transportation and burial of the deceased, according to the same source.

The statement stated, “More than 9,000 people in the Libyan city of Derna are still missing.”

Meanwhile, the Civil Protection Department in Malta said yesterday that its rescue team found hundreds of bodies on the beach of the city of Derna.

Natalino Bezzina, who leads the Maltese team, said, “There were probably about 400 bodies, but it is difficult to determine.”

He reported that “a small team from the Civil Protection Department came across the cave, which was half submerged in water, and found bodies inside.”

The head of the Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons in Libya also announced that 450 bodies had been recovered from the sea during the other two days, noting that they were 120 meters from the shore.

In addition, the Libyan Attorney General, Al-Siddiq Al-Sur, announced the opening of an investigation into the disaster of the collapse of the Derna dams, pledging to hold those responsible accountable, while the authorities revealed measures to isolate the areas affected by the floods.

In a press conference with the Prime Minister-designate of Parliament, Al-Sur indicated that the investigations are focusing on the funds allocated for the maintenance of the two dams, stressing that reports revealed the presence of cracks in them and their need for maintenance.

In this context, the President of the Presidential Council, Mamd Al-Manfi, discussed yesterday the efforts of various agencies and institutions in dealing with the humanitarian crisis left by torrents and floods.

Al-Menfi called on the Public Prosecutor to open urgent investigations into the disaster caused by floods caused by Hurricane Daniel, and vowed to “deter the corrupt and crisis merchants.”

He said: “We need unified Libyan institutions and bodies to supervise the crisis and cooperate with international efforts at all its stages, as institutional division hinders rescue efforts and their effectiveness.”

In turn, the National Unity Government announced the arrival of 38 relief planes from 17 countries to help those affected.

A statement by the Government Emergency and Rapid Response Team yesterday stated that “a relief plane from 17 countries and 5 ships, the last of which was from Italy, equipped with a helicopter, will arrive in the coming hours.”