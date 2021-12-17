The Deputy Director of the Center for Educational Curricula and Educational Research at the Libyan Ministry of Education, Mahmoud Al-Wondi, considered the absence of the textbook a “disaster” that had not happened before in Libya.

He added, “This is the first time that the school year begins without books.”

He pointed out that no contract has been made to print school books, despite the government providing the necessary funds for this, and they have been in the accounts of the Ministry of Education since last June,

He said that the Minister of Education, Musa al-Maqrif, had formed a committee to print the book since last April, and so far it has not carried out its tasks.

He pointed out that the Attorney General, Counsellor Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, has started the investigation into the matter, noting that if textbooks are printed outside the country, it will take at least a month to complete it, and so far nothing has been contracted.

In turn, the head of the Educational Facilities Authority branch in Sidra Bay, the references to Othman, confirmed that the branch did not receive the books designated for the general secondary stage, like its counterparts in Libya.

He added that the branch stores have basic education books from last year’s allocations, representing 80% of the required quantity for students in the municipality, explaining that this surplus is due to the small number of schools in Sidra Bay, which is only 12 schools.

However, none of the students has received the books yet; Because ministry officials are waiting for all materials to be completed to be submitted to students, as well as to ensure that existing books are compatible with the approved curricula for this year.

Similarly, the media spokesman for the Sirte Municipal Council, Muhammad Al-Ameel, confirmed that the same problem is in the city in central Libya, where it has not received any textbooks from the Educational Facilities Authority.

Al-Amil confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the same problem is in the central region, as well as the rest of the municipalities of Libya, stressing that what is currently available are the old versions of books, which were in storage from last year.

The head of the Silvium Foundation for Studies and Research, Jamal Shallouf, marveled at the presence of this current crisis in the textbook, despite the fact that the Ministry of Education allocated eight billion and 650 million Libyan dinars to it from the government as a “managing” budget, in addition to the allocations for the salaries of its employees.

Shallouf believes that the interest went to allocating these funds in order to carry out work related to the modernization of educational facilities, but at the same time neglected the most important “foundations” of education, which is the book, criticizing what he described as “the state of administrative confusion” within the corridors of the Ministry.

Sources in the Ministry of Education revealed to “Sky News Arabia” that the ministry intends to write to secondary school principals in order to collect last year’s books from the successful, and distribute them to new students, provided that success forms are not received until after the books are delivered in an attempt to solve the crisis.