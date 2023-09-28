Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the Libyan National Unity Government announced the signing of an agreement with the International Medical Corps to provide psychological and social support to those affected by the torrents and floods that struck areas of eastern Libya more than two weeks ago.

The government said in a statement, “The agreement was signed by the Deputy Director General of the National Center for Disease Control in Libya and the Director of the International Medical Corps branch in Libya.”

The agreement came, according to the statement, “in response to the natural disaster, which had many negative psychological effects on the survivors and their families, in addition to the teams working in the relief efforts.”

It was agreed between the participating parties to harness all capabilities, equipment and human cadres in order to serve those affected and those in need.

In turn, according to the statement, the International Medical Corporation follows up on cases through the authority’s specialists and refers cases that require clinical treatment to specialized hospitals and clinics.