Mission to Rome for Khalifa Haftar. According to information from informed sources, the Libyan general met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani this evening. Haftar is in Rome for contacts with the Italian authorities and tomorrow morning he could also be received by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni had been in Tripoli on 28 January with the foreign and interior ministers, Tajani and Matteo Piantedosi, for an initial contact with the various Libyan authorities, but on that occasion she had not seen Haftar, who at that time he was not in Libya.

The general is very close to the positions of Egypt led by President Abdel Fatah Al Sisi; meeting the Egyptian leader in Cairo, Minister Tajani had asked to intervene on Haftar to facilitate a definitive peace in Libya and to stop the flow of irregular migrants who also leave from the coasts of Cyrenaica.