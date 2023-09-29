Mission to Moscow for Libyan general Khalifa Haftar, a strong man from the east, who, for the first time since 2019, was received at the Kremlin by Vladimir Putin. “They discussed the situation in Libya and in the region in general,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, announcing yesterday’s meeting. Haftar, who also met with the Defense Minister, has been in Moscow since Tuesday, where he also saw Shoigu’s deputy, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, for the third time in a month. An intensification of contacts, while the general tries to reposition himself at the center of the African ‘Great Game’ after the Derna disaster, which confirms that Haftar has no intention of doing without Wagner, despite pressure from the Americans.

Without the group of Russian mercenaries sent to Cyrenaica to support him in the failed offensive against Tripoli in 2019 and who remain there (around 1,500) to ‘look after’ the Kremlin’s interests in the region, “Haftar cannot resist”, Libyan sources underline to Adnkronos. Which highlight the timing of the visit to Moscow: just a few days after receiving General Michael Langley, head of the US Africa Command, and the US special envoy to Libya Richard Norland at his headquarters in Benghazi.

The Americans were carrying a load of humanitarian aid after ‘9/11’ in Derna, where thousands of people died due to floods, as the Russians had already done a few days earlier. “The visit to Moscow is a finger in the eyes of the Americans”, comment the sources, according to which Haftar evidently did not get what he wanted: the tens of billions that, in a continuous upward game, he officially requests for control of the southern borders. Money and aid that he demands from everyone, even from Italy and France, which is now also very cold towards the general.

In reality, the rapprochement with Moscow had already begun long before the Derna apocalypse and is linked to the post-Prigozhin coup in June and the fate of Wagner’s mercenaries throughout Africa. Among other things, by a strange coincidence of fate, the first meeting with Yevkurov took place on August 24 – the day after the death of Wagner’s boss in what was defined as a ‘plane crash’ – the day on which the deputy minister of the Russian Defense, after promising aid and support, gave Haftar a gun.

And yet Yevkurov, now known as the ‘African’, in charge of managing the post-Prigozhin situation on the continent, saw the general again on 17 September in Benghazi. Two days earlier, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Russia is seeking access for its warships in eastern Libya, in Benghazi or Tobruk. All pieces of a mosaic that confirm how Moscow has no intention of giving up its grip on Libya and above all which side Haftar wants to continue to be on.

Meanwhile in Derna in about ten days some things could be understood: the conference on reconstruction on 10 October convened by the eastern government of Prime Minister Osama Hammad could be “a moment of truth” to see if new balances are being created in Libya, the sources say. And if there is room for a recomposition between the East and the West to then reach an agreement on the elections: “Unite to respond to this crisis”, is the idea of ​​the UN envoy Abdoulaye Bathily.

That something is moving, in a context in which Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s government of national unity is increasingly fragile, is demonstrated by the fact that Turkish representatives, who have always been Tripoli’s sponsors, could also participate in the conference on the 10th. But beyond the rapprochement with Moscow, in the east the game between the Emirates and Egypt remains open, which in Haftar’s home is played by two of the general’s five sons, Saddam, who currently has a more active role, and Belkacem.