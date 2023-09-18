Libya | Greek rescuers and Libyan family crash: Seven killed

In addition, 17 people were injured in the accident.

Greek four members of the rescue team died in a road traffic accident in Libya on Sunday, said the health minister of the administration of the eastern part of Libya.

According to the Minister of Health, 19 rescue workers who arrived from Greece had been on their way from the city of Benghazi to the city of Derna.

The vehicle carrying members of the rescue team and the car carrying the Libyan family crashed.

15 of the group members were injured in the accident. Seven were seriously injured. Of the car carrying the family, three died and two were seriously injured.

A week ago on Sunday, the city of Derna was left under floodwaters after the storm broke two dams. Thousands of people died in the floods in Derna, and more than 10,000 people are still missing.