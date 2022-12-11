What made the Libyans follow the “Atlas Lions” with greater passion, throughout their brilliant career in the World Cup finals, in which they achieved an achievement that had not been achieved by an Arab and African team, is the young player in the ranks of the team, Zakaria Abu Khalil, who was born in the Netherlands in 2000 to a Libyan father and mother. moroccian.

Abu was refreshed by the Libyans’ hope that their national team could qualify for continental and international championships, especially with the presence of other distinguished and professional Libyan players in major clubs around the world.

precious target

– The name Abu Khallal quickly appeared in the World Cup during the decisive match in the group stage against the Belgian national team, when he succeeded in scoring the first goal in the match that ended in favor of Morocco with a score of two goals to nothing.

– Soon, the Libyan pages on the “Facebook” website circulated the player’s image widely, with reference to his Libyan origins.

– After the end of the round of 16 match with the victory over the Spanish national team, Abu Khalal raised the Libyan flag during the celebration of the historic victory.

After the end of the Portugal match in the next round, he went up to greet his friends, and shook hands with a number of Libyan fans present in the stadium, who were very excited when he saw him, according to a video clip circulating.

He is proud of his Libyan origin

The player’s father, Tariq Abu Khalil, says in press statements that his son found his passion in football since childhood, and he always feels that he represents all Arabs. As for his Libyan origin, he explains:

Zakaria is proud of his Libyan origins, and he used to visit Libya regularly, but he is currently focusing on his football career with his French team, Toulouse.

– The father hopes that the Libyan football will write a boom during the coming period, especially since having a strong team does not require only one player, but rather an integrated and developed system, as is the situation in other countries.

Revive the hope of qualifying

Abu’s brilliance restored hope to the Libyans that there could be players capable of competing with their counterparts on the African continent, and even reaching the World Cup.

– In that, the Libyan journalist who specializes in sports affairs, Wajdi Al-Jadi, indicates that there are many professional players of Libyan origin who can be relied upon to form a strong team.

– The Capricorn calls for speedy communication with these players before they play for other teams, stressing that Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and other Arab countries have benefited from professional players in achieving high levels.

List of professionals

There is a long list of professional players who could represent Libya internationally one day, and the media specialist in sports affairs, Fadel Al-Amami, gives examples of the names:

– Maher Darwish, Al-Mughira Kaabar, and Omar Al-Harak, players in the youth teams of (Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Tottenham), respectively.

– Sami Muhammad, Adam Al-Kabeer, and Malik Ashweed, who are active in the youth teams of clubs (Leipzig and Tuss Koblenz, Germany, and FC Serveti, Switzerland), respectively, in addition to players who are active in leagues (Sweden, Malta, Canada, and the United States).