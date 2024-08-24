Benghazi (Agencies)

The General Command of the Libyan National Army announced yesterday the liberation of more than a thousand illegal immigrants, including women and children, near the Shuwayrif area in the southwest of the country, and the arrest of the gang responsible for detaining them for the purpose of human trafficking. The Director of the Media Office of the General Command of the Libyan National Army, Colonel Khalifa Al-Obeidi, said that the Libyan National Army forces were able to liberate more than a thousand illegal immigrants, most of them of African nationalities, who were detained in a large human trafficking den near the Shuwayrif area.