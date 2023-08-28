The prime minister of the Tripoli government, Abdelamid Dbeibah suspended Foreign Minister Najla Al Mangoush as a precaution and denounced her to start criminal investigations into her account, following her “secret meeting” in Rome with the Foreign Minister Israeli Eli Cohen. News of the meeting in Rome immediately sparked strong protests in Tripoli. Already in the late evening, scenes of burning tyres, burning Israeli flags and people on the street demanding Mangush’s resignation were reported in various parts of the city by The Libya Observer and The Libya Update.

The premier’s decision – reports the Alwasat website – now provides for the formation of an investigative commission chaired by the Minister of Justice and the participation of the Minister of Local Authorities and the director of the Cabinet’s Legal Affairs and Complaints Department. He will be tasked with investigating Mangoush and providing a report to Dbeibah within maximum of three days. Youth Minister Fathallah Abdullatif al-Zini will be temporarily appointed to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. It was in particular the head of the Libyan presidential council Mohammed Menfi who asked Dbeibah to provide explanations on the meeting in Rome.

In a letter to Dbeibah seen by Alwasat, Menfi said the meeting between Mangoush and Cohen “does not reflect the foreign policy of the Libyan state” and is “a violation of Libyan laws that criminalize normalization with the Zionist entity”. Menfi explained that his directive is based on the results of the Libyan political dialogue forum signed in Geneva on November 7, 2020, which entrusts the Presidency Council with the task of following and supervising the foreign policy dossier. And the former head of the Libyan High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri, went on the attack on the national unity government, stating that the internationally recognized executive has “crossed all red lines” and must be sent to home after the Mangoush-Cohen fight. “The unity government’s project has gone beyond all prohibited lines and it has become a duty to bring it down,” al-Mishri said in a statement, reported by The Libya Update, emphasizing information indicating that there have been previous meetings between Libyan officials in this government and visits to the occupied territories.