Libya floods | UN: The number of victims of the floods in Libya rose to more than 11,000

Almost the same number of people are missing.

in Libya The number of flood victims in the city of Derna has risen to around 11,300, says the UN.

The number of victims is feared to rise further, as rescue and search operations in the city continue. According to the UN, more than 10,000 people are still missing.

A week ago on Sunday, floods caused by broken dams caused great destruction in Derna, located on the Mediterranean coast.

The humanitarian situation is particularly grim in Derna, the UN stated. The city suffers, for example, from a lack of clean drinking water.

International aid shipments started arriving in the flood-affected country yesterday. According to the World Health Organization WHO, 29 tons of health care supplies arrived in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday.

Outside of Derna, around 170 people are estimated to have died in eastern Libya due to flooding.

In two the dam broken by the storm had already had cracks for decades, the Libyan Attorney General said on Saturday. The broken dams were built in the 1970s.

A Turkish company that started repairing dams in 2010 had to stop its work after only five months of work, when the country started Muammar Gaddafi the revolution that ended the reign in 2011.

After this, an annual budget has been defined for the repair work, but according to official sources, the country’s governments had not put the repair of the dams on their agendas.