Libya floods | The breaching of the dams caused enormous destruction, and the chaos threatens the arrival of help

According to the UN, the number of victims could have been much lower if the country had a functioning administration.

Storm Daniel and the resulting failure of two dams caused a flood that washed whole blocks and huge numbers of people into the Mediterranean in the city of Derna on the Libyan coast.

Thousands of people have died and at least 10,000 people are missing, reports Reuters.

In addition, tens of thousands of locals have lost their homes.

Aid workers working in the area have asked for more body bags. Bodies resting in the water and in the ruins are feared to spread diseases.

Exporting aid to those in need is hampered by both the remote location of the flood area and the chaotic situation in Libya.

of the UN subsidiary World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Thursday that the vast majority of the deaths from the flood damage in Libya could have been avoidedif the early warnings and evacuation of the population had worked properly.

Researcher at the Department of Meteorology Mika Rantanen in turn told HS on Tuesday that modern weather models are so accurate that similar storms can be predicted and there is usually at least a day to prepare for them. Rantanen wondered if the warnings were not obeyed for some reason or if there was some kind of information gap at the decision-making level.

According to locals living in Derna, the only sign of impending danger was when they heard the dams breaking, the American magazine Time says.

in North Africa Libya is divided into two warring regimes.

The western part is led by an internationally recognized prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh. The eastern part of the country, on the other hand, has its own, an influential general Khalifa Haftar supported by his prime minister Ossama Hamad.

There was a full-scale war between the administrations until 2020. There have been numerous armed clashes in the area even after that. Despite international pressure, competing parliaments have not been brought to the negotiating table.

The situation is complicated by supporters outside of both parties. Dbeibeh’s administration receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy. Haftar’s forces are supported by Egypt, Russia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Dernan the city is located in the eastern part of Libya. Several battles took place in the area after the Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011.

Derna has been under the control of Haftar’s forces since 2019. No reconstruction has been done in the area.

It’s not only the fact that the roads are cut off in many places that makes it difficult to get aid in the flooded area, says an expert from the non-governmental organization International Crisis Group Claudia Gazzini According to Time magazine. The problem is also that the country’s contentious leadership is unable to cooperate sufficiently.

According to Gazzin, those who control the eastern part of the country are not capable of handling the situation alone. International aid can only get there if they get permission from Libya’s western administration, Gazzini told Time magazine.

Finland is preparing to send emergency aid For the victims of the devastating floods in Libya.

Dernan mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi said Wednesday that the death toll could rise to 20,000. His estimate is based on how many neighborhoods were flooded.

Estimates of the scale of the destruction given by different parties have been contradictory, which can partly reflect the chaos prevailing in the area.

Wonder has also been raised as to why the dams broke due to the force of the storm. Qatari media al-Jazeera according to the dams had not been serviced for 20 years.