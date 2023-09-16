Libya floods | Cracks in dams breached by storms have been reported decades ago

A study published last year warned of a disaster threatening Derna if the dams are not repaired.

in Libya the two dams broken by the storm had already had cracks for decades, Libya’s attorney general said on Saturday.

According to the public prosecutor, cracks in both dams had already been reported in 1998.

A week ago on Sunday, floods caused by broken dams led to the death of thousands of people in the city of Derna in northeastern Libya.

The broken ones the dams were built in the 1970s.

A Turkish company that started repairing dams in 2010 had to stop its work after only five months of work, when the country started Muammar Gaddafi the revolution that ended the reign in 2011.

After this, an annual budget has been defined for the repair work, but according to official sources, the country’s governments had not put the repair of the dams on their agendas.

In November last year, a Libyan engineer Abdel Wanis Ashourin published research warned that a disaster could threaten Derna if corrective measures were not taken.

International aid shipments arrived in flood-ravaged Libya on Saturday. According to the World Health Organization WHO, 29 tons of health care supplies arrived in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday.

According to aid organizations, water-borne diseases threaten to worsen Libya’s humanitarian crisis after the floods. Aid organizations operating in the region, Doctors Without Borders and Islamic Relief, have warned about the situation.

There has been varying information about the number of victims of the floods. According to the WHO, the bodies of nearly 4,000 people have been found and identified, but more than 9,000 people are still missing.

The hope that the flood victims will be found alive has started to fade.