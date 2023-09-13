Libya floods | Already 5,300 people are said to have died, the number of victims may still double

According to the WHO, the damage is “unfathomable”.

Libya tested on the weekend in floods it is said that more than 5,300 people have already died. Earlier it was reported that the number of dead would be about half as low.

The representative of the administration of eastern Libya told about the new casualty figures Mohammed Abu-Lamousha newspaper The of the Guardian by. The number of dead is feared to increase significantly, as there are around 10,000 people missing. They are presumed dead.

According to the authorities, whole neighborhoods have been washed away with the water and bodies have been washed out to sea. WHO representative Rami Elshaheibi has stated that “the damage is unimaginable”.

150–240 millimeters of water rained in Libya from Sunday morning to Monday morning. Up to 414 millimeters of water fell in Beida.

In Finland, it usually rains on average around 600 millimeters throughout the year.