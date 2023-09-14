The rescuers who are operating in Derna, the Libyan city devastated by floodsthey launched a appeal for more body bags, in order to avoid epidemics. International aid is slowly starting to reach the port city after Storm Daniel hit Libya’s northern coast on Saturday night, leaving around 20,000 people feared dead.

“We actually need specialized body recovery teams”, said the mayor of Derna, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi. “I fear that the city will be infected by an epidemic due to the large number of bodies under the rubble and in the water.” Lutfi al-Misrati, director of the search team, told Al Jazeera: “We need body bags.”

Previously, Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation in the administration that governs eastern Libya, had said that “the sea is constantly dumping dozens of bodies”. Maritime patrols were working along the coast trying to locate the beached bodies, many of which are being taken to Tobruk for identification.