Libya | Dozens of migrants drowned in the Mediterranean

16.12. 23:56

In the Mediterranean Sea, 61 migrants have drowned in the shipwreck of a migrant boat off the coast of Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Saturday, according to the news agency Reuters. Among the dead are also women and children.

According to the organization, those who survived the accident said that there were a total of 86 people in the boat. The boat had left for Europe from Zwara, Libya.

According to IOM statistics, more than 2,000 migrants trying to reach Europe from Africa have died or gone missing in the Central Mediterranean this year.