Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi – Cairo)

The differences between the House of Representatives and the state escalated due to the mechanism for selecting the occupants of the sovereign positions in the country, due to the lack of commitment Libyan Parliament With the mechanism agreed upon between the two councils in two separate meetings in the Moroccan city of Bouznika.

The agreement on quotas between the House of Representatives and the state on the occupants of sovereign positions in Libya led to the organization of a demonstration for members of the judicial bodies, including judges, advisors, and prosecutors, within the Tripoli Court of Appeal, during which they refused to quota the judiciary with regard to the distribution of judicial sovereign positions.

The protesters demanded a statement to them Libyan House of Representatives The necessity of adopting the results of the elections issued by the General Assembly of the Supreme Court, which resulted in the election of Counselor Abdullah Burzizah as President of the Supreme Court, succeeding Chancellor Mohamed Al-Hafi, affirming the rejection of all votes and the parties calling for judicial quota because it is not subject to quotas according to the law and according to the outcomes of the political dialogue.

Within the framework of the consultations that are taking place between the House of Representatives and the state, on reaching an agreed mechanism for selecting the occupants of the sovereign positions, the rapporteur of the committee in charge of selecting positions from the State Council, Mona Kakilah, confirmed that an agreement had been reached with Parliament to reach an understanding on some points regarding the criteria by which the occupants of the sovereign positions would be chosen.

She pointed out that it was agreed to work according to the outcomes of the Bouznika 1 and 2 conference, stressing that it was agreed that there should be a career progression for the applicant to occupy a position, and that he should be among the employees of the institution in which he wishes to obtain a position, pointing out that choosing The incumbents will be in the quota system agreed upon in Bouznika.

On the other hand, the Minister of Interior of the Interim Libyan Government, Brigadier Khaled Mazen, called for building an information base on illegal immigration whose data will be shared by states and organizations, stressing that this step will have a profound impact on understanding the causes of the growing phenomenon of illegal immigration, smuggling and human trafficking, and monitoring human crime networks and organizations. the organization.

In his speech to the Ministerial Conference for the Management of Migration Flows between the European Union and the African Union held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, the Minister of Interior stressed the need for more coordination, communication, cooperation and work both internally and externally to establish a security information exchange network that achieves efficiency and effectiveness in planning to combat immigration crimes. Legitimacy, smuggling and human trafficking, arresting violators and referring them to the judiciary.

In Malta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Libyan government, Najla Al-Manqoush, discussed with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo, ways to work for peace and stability in Libya so that it enjoys its great wealth, which will contribute to achieving peace and security in the Mediterranean and Europe.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Malta, the two sides agreed that protecting and managing the borders is a priority, not only with regard to irregular migration, but more importantly for Libyan national security, and in this context it was discussed about the need for stability in Africa so that Libya is not threatened by its borders with the region. the coast.