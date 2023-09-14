More than 10,000 people have died as a result of the storms in Libya. A representative of the Red Crescent said this on Thursday against broadcaster BBC. About 20,000 people are still missing, potentially raising the death toll to 30,000. “The disaster is greater than the amount of aid flowing in.”

The Libyan city of Derna was hardest hit by Storm Daniel, which swept across Libya from Sunday. The storm’s extreme precipitation pooled in a dry riverbed and broke through two dams in a devastating torrent. Thousands of bodies have been buried in mass graves in Derna, reports the AP news agency.

According to a Libyan politician, residents of the flooded area were told to stay in their homes, the BBC writes. What is certain is that there was no evacuation plan. A resident said earlier NRC that his brother woke up when the water hit the door. “Within ten minutes there was at least a meter.”