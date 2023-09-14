The human cost is enormous. While thousands of people remain missing, the mayor of the city of Derna, in northeastern Libya and one of the hardest hit after Cyclone Daniel, warned that the number of deaths could rise to 20,000. The figure would quadruple the more than 5,000 bodies recovered so far. The majority of fatalities “could have been avoided,” said the World Meteorological Organization, a subsidiary of the UN. Meanwhile, authorities warn of an outbreak of disease due to hundreds of decomposing bodies.

The powerful storm that devastated entire neighborhoods and broke two dams would have killed 20% of the population of Derna, in eastern Libya. The estimate was made by the city’s mayor, Abdoulmenam Al-Ghaithi, who noted that the number of people killed in the floods that devastated the area may rise to 20,000.

The latest report published by the authorities confirmed the recovery of at least 5,400 bodies, but as the days go by, the sea, where entire buildings with families inside were swept away, continues to bring bodies afloat.

In addition, rescue teams and survivors continue to search the ruins to try to find thousands of missing people.

However, in the last few hours, the Prime Minister of Libya, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, announced that More than 300 people who were reported missing were found by rescue teams.

“After communication networks were restored in Derna, rescue teams were able to save more than 300 missing people. Among them at least 13 children,” al-Dbeibah reported without giving further details.

File-Overturned cars lie among other debris caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. © AFP

Four days after the tragedy unfolded, authorities warn about the possible spread of diseases, given the magnitude of corpses.

Bodies wrapped in blankets still cover the streets and others are packed into vans.

“We actually need teams specialized in recovering bodies (…) I fear that the city will suffer an epidemic due to the large number of bodies under the rubble and in the water,” al-Ghaithi told Reuters.

Given the magnitude of the disaster, thousands of people have also been buried in mass graves.

The streets remain covered in mud, fallen trees, and hundreds of destroyed and overturned cars. Much of the Mediterranean city was reduced to rubble when, on the night of last Sunday, September 10, Cyclone Daniel crossed northeastern Libya, causing heavy rains and deadly floods. The situation worsened when the dams on the outskirts of the town collapsed and devastated large areas of Derna.

“Most of the victims could have been avoided”

The surprising devastation reflected not only the intensity of the storm, but also the vulnerability of Libya’s inhabitants to natural disasters, the consequences of which are worsening in a country in conflict.

The oil-rich nation has been divided between rival governments for most of the last decade. Currently, it is governed by two administrations. An internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) is based in Tripoli in the west, while a parallel administration operates in the east, including the hard-hit city of Derna.

As a result of the divisions, the country has been left in widespread neglect of infrastructure and does not even have a functional meteorological service capable of issuing warnings of climate disasters.

“Most of the casualties could have been avoided (…) If it had been a weather service functioning normally, they could have issued warnings. Emergency management authorities would have been able to evacuate people. And we could have avoided most of the human casualties “, said this Thursday, September 14, Petteri Taalas, head of the World Meteorological Organization, dependent on the UN.

Egyptian rescuers carry the body of a person, in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 13, 2023. © Ahmed Elumami/Reuters

The official highlighted the lethal effects of the disorganization linked to the political instability that Libya has suffered for years.

In fact, the dams that collapsed outside Derna were built in the 1970s and have not been maintained for years.

Rescue operations are also complicated by political fractures in Libya, which has been at war on and off without a strong central government since a NATO-backed uprising toppled then-dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The danger of unexploded ordnance

On the ground, humanitarian workers face other major challenges.

Erik Tollefsen, an official with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), warned of the danger related to unexploded ordnance, installed during years of conflict, which the floods have displaced into “previously uncontaminated areas.”

This poses “more risks for survivors and those responsible for humanitarian aid,” Tollefsen warned.

Nations including Egypt, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar have sent rescue teams. Italy sent three planes with supplies and personnel, as well as two navy ships that had difficulty unloading aid because the port of Derna, clogged by debris, was left almost unusable.

General view of the city of Derna, northeastern Libya, Tuesday, September 12, 2023. © Jamal Alkomaty / AP

In addition, the bridges over the Derna River that connect the eastern part of the city with the western part “have collapsed,” confirmed the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“Obstructed, destroyed and flooded roads seriously compromise access for humanitarian actors,” confirmed the IOM, adding that power outages and communications interruptions are widespread.

The floods also leave at least 30,000 people displaced in Derna, the UN says. And thousands more, in other eastern cities, were forced to leave their homes.

With Reuters, AFP and AP