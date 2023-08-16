The balance of the clashes between two militias that have inflamed Tripoli since Monday evening is 27 dead and 106 injured, where after hours calm has returned following the release of a commander of one of the two groups, whose arrest had sparked the violence . This was reported by the emergency services in the Libyan capital, without specifying whether only militants or civilians were among the victims of the clashes between the special deterrence force and the 444 Brigade.

The violence erupted two days ago after the Special Deterrence Force, which controls Mitiga airport and part of the road leading east, detained the commander of the 444 Brigade Mahmoud Hamza, who was traveling in that area. The clashes ceased yesterday evening after an agreement reached with the national unity government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, according to which Hamza – former officer of the Deterrence Force and key figure in mediation between the various armed groups in Tripoli – was released and handed over to a neutral party, the Lana news agency reported.