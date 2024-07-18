Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby welcomed yesterday the reopening of the common border with Libya, which has become a source of activity for traders, businessmen and investors, noting that bilateral trade will not be sustainable unless security is guaranteed along the common border between the two countries. This came during Deby’s meetings in the capital, Tripoli, with Libyan officials on the sidelines of his participation in a migration conference.

The Chadian president said that maintaining security between Libya and Chad requires the establishment of a joint military force and increased information exchange between the two countries to confront all destabilizing activities, adding that Chad has no seaport and Libya is the main entry point for all types of goods, but the security conditions were an obstacle to these commercial transactions.

According to the Chadian presidency, the head of the Libyan unity government, Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, confirmed his government’s readiness to develop bilateral relations, recalling the challenges facing the two countries due to illegal immigration. The two sides stressed the need for coordination and cooperation to confront common challenges in the region and combat illegal immigration by mobilizing resources and improving the standard of living of citizens.

On the other hand, the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Counselor Aguila Saleh, confirmed yesterday the start of procedures to form the new executive authority in the country. This came in response to the joint statement issued by the House of Representatives and the State Council following the conclusion of their meetings in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Members of the Libyan House of Representatives and the State Council, who met in Cairo yesterday, confirmed their agreement to form a new, single government, based on the common desire of the members of the two councils for a political process owned by the Libyans and managed by the UN mission to overcome the stalemate. In a joint statement, the members of the two councils announced their agreement to form a new, single government by calling on the Libyan House of Representatives to open the door for nominations.