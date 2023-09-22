The authorities in the east of the country, not recognized by the UN, called an international conference to rebuild the affected areas. The floods that hit the Libyan coast, especially the city of Derna, show the ungovernability that the country has faced since the civil war.

Deadly flooding in Libya that hit the east of the country following Storm Daniel on September 10 reveals the political divisions caused by the civil war that has erupted since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The reconstruction of affected areas, such as the city of Derna, challenges the power of the two main sides in the dispute.

Libya is governed by two rival administrations: one in the west based in Tripoli, which is recognized by the UN and led by Abdelhamid Dbeibah; the other in the east, represented by Parliament and affiliated with the side of the powerful military Khalifa Haftar, a side supported by Russia.

Authorities in eastern Libya announced an international conference for October 10 to rebuild the city of Derna. This announcement unleashes another episode of the dispute between the two sides for international recognition and the construction of governability.

“The Government invites the international community to participate in the conference it plans to organize on October 10 in Derna to present modern and rapid projects for the reconstruction of the city.”

In this way, the eastern Libyan administration led by Osama Hamad announced the international conference in a press release.

Derna, on the Mediterranean coast, was the city hardest hit by Storm Daniel. The natural phenomenon caused two dams to burst and a flood of water of the magnitude of a tsunami.

The UN chief for the coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated that the number of deaths could rise to 20,000 in Derna, because the number of missing people is still very high. Furthermore, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 43,000 people were forced to move due to the floods.

The tragedy unleashed the anger of Libyans, who took to the streets en masse to complain to the authorities about their negligence in the treatment of the two dams.

Neither the internationally recognized government in Tripoli nor the authorities in the east, which have controlled Derna since the Libyan National Army overthrew the jihadists in 2019, have repaired the dams’ already known weaknesses.

Protesters set fire to the house of the mayor of Derna, associated with the eastern government. Haftar fired the mayor and municipal board in an attempt to control anger on the streets.

With Reuters and local media