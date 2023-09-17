Libya | Bitter Libyans blame the government for flood damage: contradictory instructions and a warning about the condition of the dams already last year

The chaos of the Libyan regime has made the locals frustrated. According to UN data, 11,300 would have died and more than 10,000 would be missing

Libyan living on the coast Faris Ghassar lost her 10-month-old daughter in a devastating flood a week ago.

“We were told to stay inside our homes. Why?” Interviewed by the British broadcasting company BBC Ghassar asked.

According to Ghassar, they were not told about the approaching storm, nor about the bad condition of the dam.

“It’s all about politics,” Gassar stated. He lost five members of his family in the flood.

Libyan the actions of the authorities before storm Daniel hit the coast of Libya a week ago have received a lot of criticism.

The World Meteorological Organization under the UN, WMO, stated earlier this week that the vast majority of deaths could have been avoided if early warnings and evacuation of the population had worked properly.

US newspaper New York Times (NYT) according to reports, locals were given conflicting advice before the storm hit the Libyan coast. Some were told to evacuate, others were told to stay at home.

Storms the destruction would not have been so great if the two dams that broke near the city of Derna had remained intact.

According to the deputy mayor of the city of Derna, the dams had not been serviced for 20 years.

Libyan engineer Abdelwanees Ashoor warned the country’s administration about the bad condition of the dams already last year.

He wrote in his research paper that residents of the city of Derna are highly vulnerable to the risk of flooding and called the situation dangerous.

Storms can destroy the dams and drown Derna, he wrote in his paper published last year.

“The state was not interested. Instead, they gobbled up money, practiced corruption and messed around in politics,” Ashoor told NYT this week.

Ashoor also lost his belongings due to the flood.

Libyan the state’s administration has been in disarray since the dictator who ruled the country for decades Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011.

The country’s administration is divided into two. The western part is led by an internationally recognized prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh. The eastern part of the country, on the other hand, has its own, an influential general Khalifa Haftar supported by his prime minister Ossama Hamad.

There was a full-scale war between the administrations until 2020. Even after that, the country has seen several armed clashes.

Also global warming had an effect on the storm’s destructive power.

Interviewed by the scientific journal Nature flood experts say the torrential rains were unusually intense and likely exacerbated by climate change.

The increased temperature of the water surface added energy and moisture to the storm, which increased the wind speed and rainfall, the Nature publication writes.

According to NYT, climate change has also made the soil in the area drier, harder, and reduced its vegetation, which resulted in flood water not being absorbed into the soil effectively.

Flood damage the scale is still not completely clear even after a week.

According to UN data, 11,300 would be dead and 10,100 would be missing, Reuters news agency reports. More than 40,000 people have lost their homes.

On Sunday, the local news agency reported, according to the news agency Reuters, that at least 891 buildings in Derna were completely destroyed, in addition to which a large number of buildings suffered minor damage or sank into the mud. In total, damage has occurred to about a quarter of the building stock.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said at the end of the week that those who died in the floods are now washing up on the coast of Derna.

A BBC reporter who visited the area said the odors emanating from the body were indescribable.