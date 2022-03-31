Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi, Cairo)

The Libyan security and military battalions in the west of the country renewed their refusal to enter the new government headed by Fathi Pashaga to the capital, Tripoli, to carry out its tasks during the coming period, and its adherence to the National Unity Government headed by Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba to implement the provisions of the road map set by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum during its meetings in Geneva, according to what It was confirmed by Libyan security sources to Al-Ittihad.

The Libyan sources indicated that the militias refused to enter Fathi Pashaga to Tripoli for fear of his project, which he seeks to implement by dissolving all the battalions and integrating them into state institutions, stressing the militia leaders’ fear of marginalizing their role if the new government enters Tripoli, revealing that Pashaga made promises to a number of leaders of the security and military battalions. Actors in Tripoli have a prominent role when his government enters Tripoli.

In turn, Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha said that he expects to exercise his duties in Tripoli in the coming days without the use of force.

“We have direct contacts with the Libyan West, with Tripoli, the political elite and the leaders of the battalions, as well as some community figures,” Bashagha said.