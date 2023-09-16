This Friday, September 15, the Libyan authorities limited access to the damaged city of Derna, in the east of the country, to facilitate the tasks of rescue teams digging among the ruins to find more than 10,000 missing people. Almost a week after Cyclone Daniel hit and subsequently caused two dams to burst, the death toll rose to more than 11,000, but some officials fear the figure could double due to the number of unaccounted for people.

Derna, between the devastation and desperation to find thousands of missing people. The city in eastern Libya, turned into large swaths of mud and rubble, was evacuated this Friday, September 15.

Local authorities only allow access to the area to rescue teams who dig through the mud and ruins to try to find 10,100 people still reported missingconfirmed the general director of the Ambulance and Emergency Service in the east of the country, Salam al-Fergany.

Although Cyclone Daniel, which hit last Sunday, September 10, caused extensive damage in several towns in the east of the nation, Derna is the hardest hit. Large areas of the Mediterranean city were devastated by the torrent of floods, unleashed after rains from the powerful storm overflowed a river and broke two dams. Entire neighborhoods with sleeping families were swept out to sea.

The human losses are numerous. The official death toll rose to 11,300, in Derna alone, and 170 deaths have been confirmed in other parts of the country, as confirmed by the Red Crescent, on Thursday, September 14.

But given the large number of people who remain unaccounted for, the fateful figure aims to increase considerably. In fact, on Thursday, the city’s mayor, Abdoulmenam Al-Ghaithi, said the death toll could reach at least 20,000.

A combination of satellite photographs shows an area before and after a powerful storm and heavy rain hit the country, in Derna, Libya, on September 2, 2023 (top) and September 12, 2023 (bottom). © Planet Labs PBC via Reuters

Dozens of divers are also searching the waters of the Mediterranean coastal city. “The waves dragged people from the top of the buildings and we could see people swept away by the flood water,” said survivor Adel Ayad.

Although efforts are focused on locating thousands of residents, aid groups asked the local administration to facilitate access to the city to distribute food, drinking water and medical supplies that survivors urgently need.

WHO calls for stopping burials in mass graves

At the same time, rescue workers in the area are struggling to cope with the thousands of decomposing corpses. Given the magnitude of the bodies, many have been buried in mass graves outside the city and in nearby towns, some officials said.

The bodies “are scattered on the streets and are buried under collapsed buildings and debris (…) In just two hours, one of my colleagues counted more than 200 bodies on the beach near Derna,” said Bilal Sablouh, regional forensic director for Africa. of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on authorities to stop burying flood victims in mass graves, saying it could cause long-term health risks as well as mental anguish for families. term.

“They have a lot of stagnant water. “It doesn’t mean that dead bodies pose a risk, but it does mean that the water itself is contaminated (…) So we really have to focus on ensuring that people have access to drinking water,” added Margaret Harris, spokesperson for Geneva, Switzerland. The OMS.

File-Streets flooded after Storm Daniel, in Marj, Libya, Monday, September 11, 2023. The head of one of Libya’s rival governments says 2,000 people are feared dead in the floods that devastated eastern parts of the North African nation. AP

Another danger that threatens survivors are land mines and other explosives dragged through the mud, devices that have been installed in the conflicts that have plagued the country.

In Libya there are remains of explosives dating from the Second World War, but most come from the civil war, which broke out in 2011 and pitted the troops of the then Libyan dictator Muammar Al Gaddafi and different opposition groups.

Between 2011 and 2021, some 3,457 people were killed or injured by landmines or other surplus explosive devices in that country, according to the International Landmine and Cluster Munitions Monitor.

With Reuters and AP