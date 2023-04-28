Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

Intermittent clashes took place in the city of Zawiya, west of the Libyan capital, which led to the closure of the city’s entrances and exits, amid protests against armed militias harboring “immigrants accused of torturing a young man recently.”

A number of Libyans announced civil disobedience in the city of Al-Zawiya, against the background of the circulation of video clips, showing young men being tortured inside the headquarters of a militia, and the youth of Al-Zawiya gathered in front of the headquarters of the Security Directorate in the city at dawn yesterday.

In a statement, the protesters called for stopping the municipal council and holding new municipal elections, ending the phenomenon of armed and armored cars once and for all from the city, moving military headquarters outside it, arresting mercenaries affiliated with gangs and security services, and raiding illegal immigration dens.

Libyan political analyst Ahmed Al-Mahdawi considered, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the uprising of the people of Zawiya against the armed groups is a first step to ending the armed presence there.

In the same context, the Student Union of Al-Zawiya University announced the suspension of studies, yesterday, in all university faculties, due to the events taking place in the city.