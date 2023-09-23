The committee said that it has documented the deaths of 3,845 people so far, as a result of the disaster that struck Derna about two weeks ago.
The committee reported that “there are a number of victims who were buried and were not included in the announced statistics, and we are working to include them in the coming days.”
It is likely that the real number of victims is much higher than what has been announced so far, with thousands missing and large areas of the city being swept into the sea.
International conference on reconstruction
- On Friday, the parliament-designated government announced that it will organize an international conference in Derna on October 10, with the aim of rebuilding it.
- Prime Minister Osama Hammad announced in a statement: “The government calls on the international community to participate in the work of the international conference that it seeks to organize on Tuesday, October 10, in the city of Derna, in order to present modern and rapid visions for the reconstruction of the city.”
- The statement said that the government called for this conference “at the request of the residents of the stricken city and the cities and regions affected by Hurricane Daniel” on September 10th.
- A powerful storm struck eastern Libya, and massive amounts of rain led to the collapse of two dams in the city of Derna, causing water to flow powerfully and meters high into a river that is usually dry.
- The water swept away parts of the city, along with its buildings and infrastructure, along with thousands of residents.
#Libya. #Announcing #toll #victims #Derna #disaster #notaries