The committee said that it has documented the deaths of 3,845 people so far, as a result of the disaster that struck Derna about two weeks ago.

The committee reported that “there are a number of victims who were buried and were not included in the announced statistics, and we are working to include them in the coming days.”

It is likely that the real number of victims is much higher than what has been announced so far, with thousands missing and large areas of the city being swept into the sea.

