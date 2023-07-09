There are currently a few airlines operating flights to and from Libya, a country that has been in chaos and conflict for more than a decade following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba said on Twitter: “The Italian government informed us of its decision to lift its air ban imposed on Libyan civil aviation 10 years ago, so that flights will resume next September. I thank Prime Minister Giorga Meloni and I value the efforts of the transportation sector and the committee formed for that, and everyone who contributed to the investigation.” This breakthrough is to facilitate movement for our citizens.”

The decision came after a meeting between Libyan and Italian officials, and after two technical committees from both sides discussed the results of a field visit in May related to “examining safety procedures at Libyan airports.”

For a long time, flights from Libya were restricted to destinations such as Tunisia, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt and Sudan, as the European Union banned Libyan civil aviation from using its airspace.

The Libyan government statement said that the authorities in both Libya and Italy had agreed to operate flights by one airline from each country.