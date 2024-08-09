RIA Novosti: Clashes between factions in eastern Tripoli

Clashes between armed groups have occurred in eastern Tripoli, the RIA Novosti citing sources in Libyan state security agencies.

It is noted that the clash took place in the Tanjura region. The participants in the conflict used light and medium firearms.

Eyewitnesses to the clash added that one of the groups seized the headquarters of the other. Along the way, cars and shops were damaged.

