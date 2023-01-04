Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

Today, Thursday, the Egyptian capital, Cairo, is hosting a meeting between the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Saleh, and the Supreme Council of State in Libya, Khaled Al-Mishri, to discuss a number of important files, foremost of which are the “constitutional rule” and sovereign positions and the unification of the executive authority, at the invitation of the Egyptian National Committee concerned with the Libyan file. According to what an Egyptian diplomatic source confirmed to Al-Ittihad.

The heads of Parliament and the Supreme Head of State arrived in the Egyptian capital, yesterday, and held consultations separately with Egyptian officials in the Egyptian committee concerned with the Libyan file, in preparation for the meetings that start today in a hotel in Greater Cairo. The Egyptian source indicated that the meetings sponsored by the UN mission to Libya aim to agree on the constitutional rule and the election law between the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of the State. The state of political impasse and the push for consensus on ways to conduct the electoral process as quickly as possible. Libya suffers from a political blockage after the State Council suspended its consultations with the House of Representatives as a result of issuing a law establishing a constitutional court in the city of Benghazi. Germany plans to host an international meeting on the Libya Dialogue “Berlin 3” to develop a new road map to solve the crisis that pushes for holding elections according to a specific timetable.