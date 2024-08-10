Benghazi (Union)

Mediation efforts yesterday succeeded in reaching an agreement to end the clashes that broke out the day before yesterday between armed militias in the eastern suburbs of the Libyan capital, according to what a government source reported.

Clashes broke out on Friday afternoon, and were renewed briefly yesterday, in the Tajoura suburb, about 20 kilometres east of Tripoli.

Nine people were killed and dozens more were injured, according to a statement by the city’s ambulance service.

A source in the Libyan Ministry of Interior said yesterday that the armed clashes that took place in Tajoura and the surrounding areas had stopped as a result of mediation sponsored by other military parties.

He explained that a military force affiliated with the Chief of Staff and the Ministry of Defense intervened to end the clashes, and both parties to the conflict accepted its mediation.

The agreement stipulates the withdrawal of armed militia elements to their positions, while allowing a neutral force to be stationed between the two parties.

The ambulance service reported yesterday that it had to evacuate 72 families from the battle areas.

For its part, the University of Tripoli, not far from the area of ​​the clashes, announced the suspension of studies as a precaution until further notice.

The United Nations and the embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy were quick to condemn the military escalation and call for maximum restraint.