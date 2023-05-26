And the outgoing government in Tripoli announced that it had carried out air strikes targeting smugglers of fuel, drugs and people in Zawiya, according to the Libyan news agency “WAL”, while citizens in the city feared that the goal was to “settle scores” between the opponents.

According to what sources reported to “Sky News Arabia”, the bombing targeted the headquarters of the Passports Authority, the police station in the Abu Surra area, and the concentrations of the forces affiliated with “Hassan Abu Zaribah”, who supports the government appointed by the House of Representatives, in addition to a site in the Al-Sayyidah Zainab area in Al-Mayah, east of the city. , and other places in Al-Mutard and Al-Harsha.

Government statement

A statement by the Ministry of Defense in the government of Dabaiba said, “The National Air Force carried out precise and targeted air strikes this morning, Thursday, against the hideouts of fuel smuggling, drug trafficking, and human trafficking gangs in the West Coast region.”

“The strikes were successful and achieved their desired goals,” he added.

Since the end of April, the city has been witnessing civil protests, led by the “Correction of the Course” movement against the security chaos it is experiencing as a result of the proliferation of militias and foreign mercenaries, which has led to high rates of murders, kidnappings, fuel smuggling, and illegal immigrants.

Settling scores

The “Correction of the Course” movement in Zawiya hastened to issue a statement, disavowing what it considered an attempt by some to exploit its protests against security lawlessness and corruption in launching battles to “settle scores”, in which it stated:

• The movement is civil, reformist and service-oriented, and has nothing to do with “any political tendencies or settling scores” nor any military operations.

• We seek to hold the outlaws accountable, restore the city’s stability and security, combat crime, and refuse to ignite wars in the corner or drag them into conflicts that cause more damage to them.

• The operation that is taking place immediately (air bombardment) was not carried out in coordination with the “Committee of 15” composed of activists and notables of the corner with the start of the protests, and its function is to communicate with the authorities in Tripoli to negotiate the city’s demands.

• The movement does not see in this process that its purpose is to achieve the goals of the people of Zawiya in achieving security, but it has “other goals”, referring to the attempt to eliminate political opponents.

exploitation of the movement

The clarification of the movement comes in an attempt to avoid its “political exploitation” by any party, but this is what has already happened since the strikes began today, as indicated by the activist from Zawiya, Bashir Abdullah.

The strikes targeted several groups, even in Warshafana, near Zawiya, claiming that they support the parliament-designated government, according to Bashir. This comes within the framework of settling scores and ending any force that is not supportive of the outgoing government.

The activist from Zawiya, Imad Buawiya, also agrees with him, saying, “Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba’s government took advantage of the popular movement to strike political opponents in the city, after the matter had eluded it during the last period in the absence of a justification for igniting a new conflict.”

Bouawiya fears that “the events will develop into an all-out war in the city in order to get rid of the opponents.”

This comes as sources talk about preparations by the outgoing government forces to carry out an operation in the city, under the cover of “cleansing it of criminal elements.”

Since March 2022, Libya has been experiencing what is called the “two government crisis”; Where Parliament assigned a government led by Fathi Bashagha, while the outgoing government refused to hand over power except after holding elections, for which no specific date was agreed upon by all.

From time to time, armed groups loyal to this or that government clash over control and survival in some cities in the west of the country.