The delegates of the belligerent factions of Libya, after five days of meetings, managed to elect four people who will be responsible for guiding the country until the elections scheduled for December. The decision comes as an important step in unifying the nation with rival governments in the east and west.

In the meetings, which were sponsored by the United Nations (UN), a total of 74 delegates participated and voted for a list of candidates with the aim of balancing regional powers and various political and economic interests.

The list of four candidates, who achieved the necessary majority in a second round, is led by Mohammad Younes Menfi as chairman of the new Presidential Council, Mossa Al-Koni and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi will serve as vice-presidents while Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah will serve. the role of prime minister.

Menfi, is a diplomat from eastern Libya who served as ambassador to Greece with ties to the Persian Gulf. For his part, Dbeibah is a businessman with business in the Libyan area.

The winners make up a list that represents the three regions faced during the last decade in the country since Al-Lafi is a deputy of the Tobruk Parliament and Al-Koni is a tribal leader in the south.

“On behalf of the United Nations, I am pleased to witness this historic moment. (…) The process has come a long way, in which differences and divisions have been overcome,” said Acting UN Envoy in Libya, Stephanie Williams, before asking the international community to support the process.

Williams added that the interim government should support the ceasefire and defend the election date. On the other hand, he warned that the new authority must launch “a comprehensive process of national reconciliation.”

Along the way, the list was made up of, among others, Aquilah Saleh, President of Parliament in Tobruk, and Fathi Bashagha, the Prime Minister of the Western Government who initially started as a favorite to receive the support of the delegates to lead the transition.

The main challenges for the new transitional government

Negotiations to achieve a solution to the political crisis in Libya began in October when the parties to the conflict agreed to establish a ceasefire.

Among the challenges that the new Executive will face is the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries. On the other hand, the opening of the main land and coastal routes, which were blocked during the civil war, must be guaranteed.

Similarly, the authorities of the transitional government have agreed to keep the date of the elections in the country scheduled for December 24.

“The prime minister-designate must, within a period of no more than 21 days, form his cabinet and present his work program … to the House of Representatives for full approval,” Williams said.

The crisis in Libya originated in 2011, when after a series of protests and an intervention, backed by NATO, the 42-year term of Muammar al-Gaddafi ended.

However, the situation worsened in 2014 when Marshal Jalifa Haftar, leader of the parallel government established in the town of Tobruk (western Libya) and seat of Parliament, with the support of Russia and the United Arab Emirates, decided to advance west to take Tripoli. , capital of the country.

In Tripoli there is the authority recognized by the international community, the Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj.

The clashes between the two sides have left Libya plunged into a deep economic and political crisis and have turned the country into a hostile territory of constant clashes between rival militias.

Under Gaddafi’s leadership, Libya took advantage of the benefits of oil to lead the country to become one of the nations with the highest standards on the continent, offering free health and education services.

With EFE, Reuters, AP and AFP