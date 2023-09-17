A recent UN report, released on Sunday, September 17, details a new death toll, which is far from the official government figure. In the midst of this chaos of numbers, an investigation begins to establish human failures, which contributed to the terrible conditions of the two dams, determining factors in this catastrophe. In parallel, the Government of Tripoli announces measures to alleviate the consequences of Storm Daniel.

There is no unification of figures related to the tragedy in Libya. This Sunday it was known that at least 11,300 were killed in Derna, the city most affected by the floods, as revealed by the UN report. And he added that another 10,100 people were still missing in the devastated city.

However, the Libyan Red Crescent organization, cited in the report, denied the death toll, stating that it was “shocked” to see its “name mixed up with these figures.”

Officially, the most recent information, according to the Minister of Health of the eastern administration, Othman Abdeljalil, is 3,166 dead. And at least 40,000 people have been displaced in northeastern Libya, according to the International Organization for Migration, which warned that The real figure is probably higher due to the difficulty of accessing the most affected areas.

In addition, the National Center for Disease Control revealed that the number of cases of contamination due to consumption of non-potable water increased to 150 and declared a state of emergency for a period of one year in the affected areas, as a preventive measure with the in order to prevent the spread of diseases such as cholera or diarrhea.

To help the hundreds of thousands of people in need, the UN has launched an appeal seeking to raise more than $71 million.

Attention is focused on survivors a week after a wall of water swept through the Libyan coastal city of Derna, after two dams upstream from Derna burst under the pressure of torrential rains from Hurricane Daniel, pouring 33 million liters of water during the early hours of September 9 and washing away entire residential areas, bridges and roads into the sea.

The dams had been built to protect the port city of 100,000 after it suffered major flooding in the mid-20th century.

A man traverses a street filled with décombres in the city of Soussa, in the east of Libye, on September 15, 2023. © Mohamed Shalash, AFP

Cracks in the dams, tragedy announced

Today it is questioned why the catastrophe was not prevented, when the cracks in the dams had been known since 1998. Therefore, the attorney general, Al-Seddik Al-Sour, has announced an investigation into the circumstances that led to the collapse.

The two dams built to hold back Derna water deteriorated during years of neglect, conflict and division in a country wracked by chaos following the NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

A view shows rescue teams searching for bodies on a beach, following flooding in Derna. © Reuters- Ayman Al-Sahili

Tripoli Government and its measures

Although two authorities divide executive power in Libya: the Government of National Unity (GNU), based in Tripoli (west) and recognized by the international community, of Abdulhamid Dbeiba; and the Benghazi Government, elected by Parliament and under Haftar’s control, led by Osama Hammad.

This time it was the prime minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), based in Tripoli (west) and recognized by the international community, Abdulhamid Dbeiba, who announced a battery of measures to support those affected by Cyclone Daniel.

Dbeiba promised to pay an additional month of salary to officials in the affected municipalities, accelerate the disbursement of the fourth quarter of family aid for wives and children, and prioritize residents in the east of the country, the GNU said in a statement.

For this reason, the Ministry of Justice is developing a database of all citizens, carried out by the Judicial Investigation and Expertise Center of the Forensic Medicine Unit and the Information and Documentation Unit.

In preliminary figures provided by the damage registration committee, the total area of ​​the affected area is estimated at six square kilometers, with more than 6,100 buildings destroyed.

The national electricity company has already managed to repair 90% of the damaged electrical stations and restored communications service in more than 60 towns and villages whose networks had been cut.

The water and sanitation company continues with the work of pumping water from homes and roads and has been able to reopen three alternative routes to facilitate travel.

With EFE, Reuters and local media