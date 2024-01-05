Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The head of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, announced the arrest of the governor of ISIS, who is involved in bringing terrorists into the country. This came in a statement published by Al-Dabaiba yesterday, on his official page on the Facebook platform. The statement stated: “The process of arresting the governor of ISIS, called Hashim Bousdra, who is involved in bringing terrorists to our country, has been completed.” Al-Dabaiba said, “Holding those who plunder the blood of our children accountable and pursuing the spreaders of terrorism in our land is a national duty from which we will not deviate.”

In another context, investigations into the Derna disaster reported “negligence in the maintenance of the city’s dams,” represented by the lack of a warning system in the two dams and the neglect of cleaning the upper openings as well as periodic maintenance. The results of the investigation into the disaster, published by the Public Prosecutor’s Office yesterday, showed that the total number of deaths recorded so far as a result of the floods in Derna reached 4,540 people, including 3,964 Libyans and 576 foreigners.

Investigations showed that the drainage system in the valley was not working as designed due to the accumulation of silt for a year without any maintenance, in addition to detecting cracks in the two dams. Fourteen people were arrested pending investigations, including the mayor of Derna and a number of officials from the city’s water resources and dams authority, in addition to the Public Prosecution issuing a red notice against accused persons fleeing outside the borders, according to the results of the investigations.

The Attorney General's Office said, “All those responsible for the dams since 2003 are held responsible for the disaster that occurred in Derna.”

