The company operating the telecommunications network suggested that acts of sabotage occurred behind the cutting of the cables.

Local sources from Derna spoke of the interruption of Internet and communications services throughout the city since dawn on Tuesday.

The company said on its Facebook page: “Thanks to God and the efforts of our engineers, a few moments ago, communications were gradually restored to the eastern regions, and the cables were repaired, and life is still ongoing to restore the rest of the routes.”

Hurricane Daniel killed thousands, uprooting residential buildings and sweeping away roads and bridges.

More than 11,300 people were reported killed, and more than 10,000 others were still missing a week after the disaster, according to the Libyan Red Crescent and the United Nations.