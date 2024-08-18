Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

Six people were killed yesterday in an explosion that occurred during a cleaning operation at a military headquarters in the city of Tajoura, east of the Libyan capital Tripoli. According to reports published by Libyan media, the explosion occurred during a mine transfer operation. According to the media, the explosion killed six people, including two Libyans and the rest African workers. The media reported that local authorities intended to convert the headquarters into a children’s park. In another context, the Central Bank of Libya announced the suspension of all its operations and not to resume them until a senior bank official who was kidnapped yesterday is released. The bank said in a statement that an unknown party was behind the kidnapping of the bank’s IT department manager, adding, “The Central Bank of Libya confirms its rejection of these methods practiced by some parties outside the framework of the law.” The bank added that some other officials in the bank were threatened with kidnapping, and therefore it decided to suspend all operations of the bank, its departments and systems, stressing that “the bank’s operations will not resume until the employee is released and returns to work, such practices are stopped, and the relevant authorities intervene.” Meanwhile, the Fact-Finding, Monitoring and Documentation Department of the National Institution for Human Rights in Libya confirmed yesterday that the head of the Information Technology Department at the Central Bank “has not been kidnapped,” but is being held pending investigation into charges against him.