Thursday, March 16, 2023
Libya | 2.5 tons of uranium disappeared in Libya

March 16, 2023
in World Europe
Libya | 2.5 tons of uranium disappeared in Libya

This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

in North Africa About 2.5 tons of natural uranium have disappeared in Libya, the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA said on Wednesday.

Director of the IAEA Rafael Grossi told the organization’s member countries that its inspectors discovered on Tuesday that 10 barrels containing uranium ore concentrate were not at the declared location in Libya.

The IAEA says in its statement that it will find out why the nuclear material has been removed from the site and where it is now located.

Libya abandoned its nuclear weapons development program in 2003.

