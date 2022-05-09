Writer Mariken Heitman is with her novel worm moon the winner of the Libris Literature Prize 2022. The jury awarded “a book that has no equal in form, content and brainpower”, said Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb, jury chairman, on Monday evening at the award ceremony in Felix Meritis in Amsterdam. The price, which live in news hour was awarded is the most influential annual award for a Dutch-language novel, to which a cash prize of 50,000 euros is attached.

worm moon is the second novel by 38-year-old Heitman and tells “a story that is simultaneously contemporary and spans the history of mankind”, according to the jury. This takes place in two storylines: about the disillusioned seed breeder Elke, who is often mistaken for a man and does not fit into the female role pattern, and about Ra, an androgynous woman from nine thousand years ago, when mankind invented agriculture. Heitman connects those themes in a way that shows “great intellect, psychological insight and literary mastery.”

worm moon can be read as an argument about nature and culture, about how man underestimates his own ‘formative power’, according to main character Elke, who is fascinated by polysexual pea plants. Just as nature has been manipulated by breeding and breeding, man himself cultivated the ideas about what is male and female. The “natural order” is a human creation; Elke longs, both in her work and her personal life, for free, indefinable wildness.

Also read the NRC review of Wormmaan: The middle man is looking for his/her right to exist



The jury recognized the vote on worm moon in reviews, namely that while the novel was bursting with clever and tantalizing ideas, it also offers an unruly reading experience. That was a quality: “The reader is not pleased anywhere – and that is a relief”, according to the jury. “Heitman dares to look up the discomfort and perhaps even the misunderstanding.”

Agriculture, evolution and gender identity: an idiosyncratic combination of subjects that resulted in a rich and unusual novel of ideas – and an unconventional award. Heitman is the fourth female winner in the 29-year history of the Libris Literature Prize. And where the prize usually falls to seasoned authors, Wormmaan is only Heitman’s second book, after her acclaimed debut the water monkey from 2019. Compared to the literary circuit, Heitman also has an unusual background: she was trained as a biologist and works as a teacher of vegetable cultivation.

The award was therefore not a complete surprise: the wide range of themes in worm moon and Heitman’s original, baroque writing style had already been noticed and were considered promising. Moreover, an idiosyncratic winner fits the idiosyncratic shortlist compiled by this jury, with writers who were all nominated for a major prize for the first time, and who were not yet known to the general public. Dyed Favorites didn’t make it to the Libris shortlist this year, or it had to be debutant Lisa Weeda, whose novel Alexandra in recent months has developed into a kind of literary leaflet of the Ukraine war, or Auke Hulst, who with The Mitsukoshi Comfort Baby Company wrote a highly acclaimed, ambitious “autobiographical science fiction novel.”

The nominees, who all received 2,500 euros, were also Nico Dros (Willem who made Madoc), Deniz Kuypers (The atlas of everywhere) and Renée van Marissing (Our children† Last year the Libris Literature Prize went to Jeroen Brouwers’ novel Client E. Busken†