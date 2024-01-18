ARC SYSTEM WORKS will publish Library Of Ruina Of ProjectMoon the next 25 April in Japan and the rest of Asia on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The title will also arrive in the West during the springafter launching in 2020 on Steam in early access and then on Microsoft Store and Xbox One in 2021.

Library Of Ruina is a game that uses the concept of “library battle simulation”. By inviting guests to the Library we will fight with them to obtain “Books” with their stories.

Battles are played with “librarians” and “guests” using cards and dice. You can plan the guests' moves by observing the cards they will use and choose the most suitable card to counter them. Let's see the announcement trailer below.

Library Of Ruina – Announcement Trailer

