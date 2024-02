Antioch Library, California, announces drastic measure to ensure the safety of employees and users. | Photo: Reproduction

A community library in Antioch, a city in the US state of California, announced a temporary closure to implement security measures in response to the increase in crime in the region. According to those responsible for the library, which is located in Contra Costa County, east of San Francisco, the measure would aim to avoid risks for library users and workers.

The announcement took place last Friday (16). On the establishment's website, a note said: “The Contra Costa County Library has made this difficult decision following repeated dangerous incidents in recent months that have threatened the safety of patrons and staff.” The note informed that the library would work to implement additional security measures for reopening as quickly as possible – however, no date was set for this, and it even announced the postponement of delivery of borrowed books, as the return box would be closed.

The library would be the second establishment in the state to close this month due to lack of security. On the 10th, the toy store Jeffrey's Toys, which helped inspire the animators behind Disney's 'Toy Story' franchise, closed its doors permanently due to problems in downtown San Francisco — drug use on the streets, theft and violence.

However, on Saturday (17), the library reversed its decision after finding an alternative to remain in operation. According to information on the website, after consultation with the county administration, the property negotiated an emergency contract to provide armed private security and a patrol car to monitor the parking lot and building. The library will also have a private security officer inside the branch during all opening hours.

“The library will also work with Contra Costa County to repair and reinforce the security fence and update the security camera system,” said librarian Alison McKee. (With National Review)