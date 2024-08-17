Saturday, August 17, 2024
Libraries | More than 4,000 readers are waiting for Satu Rämö's detective story to be published in November in the capital region

August 17, 2024
Libraries | More than 4,000 readers are waiting for Satu Rämö’s detective story to be published in November in the capital region
These are the most reserved books in the Helmet libraries of the capital region in August. The list has been updated on August 14.

1) Fairy tale Rämö: Rachel. 4,227

2) The fairy tale Rämö: Jakob. 2,669

3) Iida Turpeinen: Living things. 2,482

4) Tommi Kinnunen: Kaarna. 2,230

5) Nathan Hill: Wellness. 1 845

6) Toshikazu Kawaguchi: Before the coffee cools. 1,580

7) Enni Mustonen: Lady of the Manor. 1,310

8) Saara Turunen: Days of the Hyena. 1 304

9) Mélissa Da Costa: All the blue of the sky. 1,227

10) Nina Lykke: We are not here to have fun. 1,200

