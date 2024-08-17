Libraries | More than 4,000 readers are waiting for Satu Rämö’s detective story to be published in November in the capital region

Libraries|These are the most reserved books in the Helmet libraries of the capital region in August. The list has been updated on August 14.

1) Fairy tale Rämö: Rachel. 4,227 2) The fairy tale Rämö: Jakob. 2,669 3) Iida Turpeinen: Living things. 2,482 4) Tommi Kinnunen: Kaarna. 2,230 5) Nathan Hill: Wellness. 1 845 6) Toshikazu Kawaguchi: Before the coffee cools. 1,580 7) Enni Mustonen: Lady of the Manor. 1,310 8) Saara Turunen: Days of the Hyena. 1 304 9) Mélissa Da Costa: All the blue of the sky. 1,227 10) Nina Lykke: We are not here to have fun. 1,200

