Libraries Metropolitan libraries are testing whether books can last without a plastic cover

Bead libraries experiment with how well books last if not coated with plastic.

The experiment, which began in Helsinki’s libraries in March, will continue, Helmet informs. In March, the Helsinki City Library did not plasticize the books in the test batch. The experiment, which included 80 adult books and 40 children’s books, was scheduled to run until the end of August.

However, due to the coronavirus situation, libraries in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area have been closed or open to a limited extent last year and this year, and as a result, the books have not had enough circulation for borrowing. Therefore, to date, not enough experience has been gained on how well uncoated books can withstand actual use.

The Helmet libraries include the city libraries of Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo and Kauniainen.

Beads considers in its release that rapidly obsolete materials, magazines, low – cost Pockets or Non – fiction books, which are rarely borrowed, could be left uncoated.

Instead, for example, children’s books will continue to need plastic protection, Helmet estimates in its release.

For example, the Kuopio City Library has acquired all its material completely without plastic covers for almost two years, including children’s books. Only the barcode labels on the back of the books are plasticized.

Also in the Kokkola City Library, for example, some of the material, such as magazines and some paperbacks, has not been plasticized for a long time.

Books are left uncoated with plastic partly for economic reasons and partly for environmental reasons. Molding also takes staff time, although in many libraries, molding nowadays is largely mechanical.

However, the coating can also give a longer life to books on loan.

Bead libraries at the same time, they also completely give up plastic. In the future, books to be coated will be protected with a plant-based film as long as the old plastic stocks are used up.

“Bioplastic is made from a plant-based film made from sugar cane ethanol. The film is made entirely from renewable raw materials and does not contain fossil raw materials. Water-based plastic adhesives also do not contain solvents, ”says Helmet about the new bioplastic coating in its release.

Bioplastic will be introduced in all Helmet’s libraries during the spring. There is enough work in plasticisation, as about 124,000 books were acquired last year for libraries in Helsinki alone. Last year, 46 58 new books were acquired in Vantaa.