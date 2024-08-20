Reynosa, Mexico.- Carlos Luis Peña Garza, father of the Mayor of Reynosa, the Morena member Carlos Peña Ortiz, carried out an attack tonight in a central area of ​​this border city.

Peña Garza’s truck was hit by a bullet after men tried to board it when it stopped at a store on Avenida Río Mante, but the Mayor’s father managed to evade them thanks to the armored vehicle.

It has not yet been determined whether it was an attempted robbery or kidnapping, at a time when Reynosa has been shaken by high-impact kidnappings. MORE INFORMATION COMING SOON…