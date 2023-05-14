One of the drug traffickers recently included in the list of the DEA’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives,Liborio Nunez Aguirretried unsuccessfully avoid extradition to the United States.

The judge Patricia Marcela Diez Cerda of the Fifth District of Amparo in Criminal Matters in CDMX, denied the detainee of Sinaloan origin, the final suspension against deprivation of liberty, consisting of the detention for extradition purposes.

Núñez Aguirre aka “El Karateca” last April processed a claim for amparo against the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) admitted for processing by Judge Diez Cerda who granted the provisional suspension to the plaintiff.

last may 2 the definitive suspension was denied to Liborio Núñez Aguirre who is required by a New York court where he will face charges for importation and trafficking of fentanyl into the United Statesas well as money laundering and possession of firearms.

According to the DEA file, between March and April 2022 "The Karate" negotiated in the United States the sale of almost 70 thousand fentanyl pills, as representative of "Los Chapitos", faction of Sinaloa cartel headed by the sons of Joaquín Guzmán Loera.