In the early years of the 2000s, the group Libido became one of the most prominent musical representatives in Peru thanks to its musical repertoire that was quickly accepted by the national public. The international achievements were not long in coming, although despite the successes, the members of the band ended up separated and confronted in the media.

However, Salim Vera and Manolo Hidalgo continue with their presentations and have just released a new acoustic album, which was recorded in its entirety at the Gran Teatro Nacional. The production will be released in two volumes, so the first part of it is already available on the main digital platforms.

Libido releases new acoustic album recorded at the Gran Teatro Nacional

The founders of Libido were very excited after this recent release and for having played in one of the most representative stages of Peru. The guitarist was even encouraged to qualify this new album as the best of all.

“ We believe that it is our best live acoustic album for its quality, repertoire and the work that went into making it. In addition, we feel that we have evolved as musicians, as a band, our sound is different and we take care of all the details so that everything is perfect. ”, Manolo Hidalgo pointed out.

Libido resumed its presentations after two years away from the stage. Photo: Airhead

“ Presenting ourselves at the Gran Teatro Nacional was a personal and group fulfillment for everything that playing in that place represented. Salim Vera added.

Salim Vera rules out reunion with Toño Jáuregui

By October 2020, Toño Jáuregui declared that he is open to a possible reunion with Salim Vera and the rest of the members of Libido despite the clashes of the past. However, the vocalist ruled out this possibility by ensuring that he is focused on his musical career.

Salim Vera, vocalist of Líbido, talks about a possible reunion with Toño Jáuregui. | Photo: Facebook composition of Salim Vera / John Reyes Mejia (The Republic).

“I don’t know (if the reunion will happen), it’s not predictable, it’s not a priority for us, maybe 2022 or 2023, we don’t know what the requirements are going to be, maybe it will happen or maybe not, we see it as a possibility, but It will not be now, I prefer not to think about it at the moment, “he told La República.