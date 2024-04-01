A few months before the concert that Libido will offer at the National Stadium, Live Masterresponsible for organizing the long-awaited return of the band, gave more details of the show called 'Libido: the reunion', such as the number of tickets sold and the respective reactions of Salim Vera, Toño Jáuregui, Manolo Hidalgo and Jeffry Fischman, original members of the band. cluster.

Libido sweeps ticket sales for long-awaited reunion



Libido is close to marking a historic milestone for rock in Peru. A Master Live spokesperson revealed that as of Monday, April 1, around 33,000 tickets for the concert have been sold. It was also learned that there are about 6,000 tickets available to fill the capacity of the National Stadium next Saturday, July 6.

It is important to note that the announcement about the 'Libido: the reunion' event was made at the end of January of this year and the pre-sale of tickets began shortly after, through Teleticket. The reception from the public has been positive, just as Salim, Toño, Manolo and Jeffry expected.

YOU CAN SEE: Libido at the National Stadium: Salim Vera shares setlist of the concert, what songs will they play?

How did the members of Libido react?



Salim Vera, vocalist of the group, expressed his happiness at the response of the Peruvian public and expressed his faith that the concert on July 6 will be a full house. “We are excited, we are grateful that the fans respond so well. The long-awaited reunion is months away, but soon with the help of our followers, we will announce the 'sold out'. That is important for the history of the entire family that makes up Libido“said the Peruvian interpreter.

Toño Jauregui, for his part, highlighted the importance of this event for Peruvian rock. “Let's take into account that Libido's reunion has not occurred in years. With respect to other colleagues in music, I don't think we have seen such an important response with a national band. And it is vital to take this meeting into account because it makes it clear to us that the Peruvian likes what he does. “We are more than happy,” said the composer of songs like 'No voy a verte más', 'Como un perro' and 'Tres', the winning song of a 2002 MTV.

“The public can be convinced that tonight will not be a gig like many others. Libido returns to immerse us in a space of a lot of love, good songs and the reunion of a family. Dysfunctional, yes, but in the end together with a wonderful purpose : make music”, adds Manolo Hidalgo.

Will there be guests in 'Libido: the reunion'?



It should be noted that 'Libido: the meeting' You will have a night of many emotions. Jeffry Fischman even suggested the possibility of inviting other national artists to perform some songs together.

YOU CAN SEE: Libido returns: these are the best memes left by the meeting of the Peruvian group

“We have everything under lock and key, but it is not a bad idea to have other colleagues on this big night. We don't want to give anything away, because we want everything to be a magical night of surprises. The National will be a true evening of nostalgia. What is clear is that the public will be able to enjoy all of Libido's songs. Accompanied by an impressive set of lights, sound and a staging never seen before.”

What songs will Líbido play at the National Stadium?



Salim Vera, the lead singer of Libido, took to his official Instagram account to reveal to his fans the first nine melodies that the group plans to perform on the well-known 'Coloso de José Díaz'.

'Three'

'Hemlock'

'Salt'

'Nectar'

'It will not be the same without you'

'Female'

'Invincible'

'In this room'

'Fragile'.

It should be noted that the order presented on the networks would not be the official one and would be subject to change. It is expected that, in the coming weeks, Libido will share the official setlist for the band's reunion.

#Libido #history #National #Stadium #tickets #sell #39sold #out39