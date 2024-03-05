Less and less is missing. Libidoan emblematic Peruvian rock band, gave the surprise of 2024 by announcing the reunion of the original members: Salim Vera, Toño Jáuregui, Manolo Hidalgo and Jeffry Fischman. The group, which won various international awards and composed songs considered by fans as a legacy, will give a concert at the National Stadium, where they will play the greatest hits from their first three albums in Spanish: 'Líbido', 'Fembra' and ' Pop*porn'.

What songs will Líbido play at the National Stadium?

Salim Vera, Libido vocalist, used his official Instagram profile to share with his followers the first nine songs that the band would be considering playing on the popular 'Coloso de José Díaz'. Among them, the following stand out: 'Three', 'Cicuta' and 'Female'.

'Three'

'Hemlock'

'Salt'

'Nectar'

'It will not be the same without you'

'Female'

'Invincible'

'In this room'

'Fragile'.

Four months before the show, scheduled for next Saturday, July 6, the order presented would not be the official one and would be subject to change. The official Líbido page is expected to share the official setlist for the band's reunion on social networks.

The number of songs that Libido will play remains unknown. Photo: Instagram / Salim Vera

Are there tickets available for the Líbido concert?

Pre-sale tickets for Libido were successfully sold out. However, for those fans who did not get a ticket to see the rock group, the Teleticket page still has tickets for July 6 at regular price.

Those who wish to purchase a ticket must only enter the official Teleticket page with their username and password. All areas of the National Stadium continue to be available on the digital sales platform.

Detailed list of prices and areas for Libido. Photo: Teleticket Capture

What was the Libido meeting at Kennedy Park like?

On January 29, each member of the group published the same photograph in which they share a coffee. The surprise was that, hours later, Salim, Toño, Manolo and Jeffry They met at a presentation in the popular Parque Kennedy, in Miraflores. At the venue, they sang 'Like a dog' and 'In this room'.

Why did Salim Vera and Toño Jáuregui distance themselves?

The distance between Salim Vera and Toño Jáuregui, members of the Peruvian band Libido, occurred after Jáuregui left the group in 2012. This departure was due to various quarrels and musical differences. In an interview, Toño mentioned that he felt betrayed by Salim and another member of the band, Manolo Hidalgo, alleging that Vera opposed his songs and musical tastes, although he felt that no alternatives were proposed. According to Jáuregui, this created a tension that led to their separation, comparing the situation to that of any family that must move away to avoid worse conflicts.

