The great, sublime and sacred freedom. That freedom for which many give their lives, before which so many others are indifferent, at the same time that others give it up bowed down by their fears or in exchange for trifles.

The freedom that every living being longs for, enjoyed from a vegetable that grows in the air and the sun, from a little animal that likes to run through its space, to a person who prides himself on being human.

But that freedom, with social, technological and scientific processes, is becoming increasingly limited.

Today we are no longer free, we believe we are, we proclaim that we are, but in reality we are subject to “what will they say”, to fashion, to consumerism, to the need to be accepted, to ideologies and political-electoral pressures.

It is incredible and unacceptable that we give up our sacred freedom to chain ourselves and submit to monsters that often only exist in our minds, those ghosts that bury our dignity and our hunger for freedom.

To be free is to let ourselves be, to be free thinkers, to use our free will, to be guided by the light of universal values ​​and to act without seeking to look good with others.

Mexico demands free Mexicans, Mexicans who have learned the value of freedom, that value that our ancestors taught us by giving their lives to bequeath us a country of freedom, well-being, unity and progress.

Let us be free, if not out of personal necessity, at least as a tribute to those who sacrificed everything so that we could live in that freedom that we sometimes disdain.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact

Thanks